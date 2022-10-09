MPD: Man shoots stepson during fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 58-year-old man faces a domestic violence assault charge after Mobile police said he shot his stepson during a fight Friday night.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Lorena Drive around 11:45 p.m. and discovered that the victim and his stepfather were involved in a fight. During the fight, the stepfather, identified as Gregory Williams, allegedly produced a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim in the leg, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Williams was treated for minor injuries at USA Health Freestanding Emergency Department then taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail for first-degree domestic violence.

His bond hearing is set for Monday, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.