No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama defeated Texas A&M Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, 24-20.

Texas A&M kept the game close until the end, driving the ball with a chance to win the game in the final seconds. With only 3 seconds left on the clock and on the 2-yard-line, time expired as A&M QB Haynes King threw an incomplete pass near the corner of the end zone.

The primary story pre-game out of Tuscaloosa: QB Jalen Milroe got the start instead of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

This after Young suffered a shoulder injury last weekend in the second quarter of the Arkansas game.

The win takes the Tide to 6-0 on the season. Up next: Alabama will head to Knoxville next Saturday to play Tennessee. The Volunteers are currently ranked 8th in the nation and are undefeated with a 5-0 record

