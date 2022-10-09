St. James Major Catholic Church holds fall festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. James Major Catholic Church in Prichard got into the autumn spirit Saturday, hosting its fall festival on the church grounds.

Organizers said the festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the vendors were St. James Major parishioners and donated their profits to the church.

Most of the events at the festival were geared toward the kids.

“I think the best part about it is the kids’ activities,” said Herman Thomas, parish council president. “We love for the kids to come out and just have a good time and be affiliated with the church and so when we have our back-to-school rally and our vacation Bible school, they have a relationship with the church, so we get more kids to come back to activities surrounding the church.”

Young attendees expressed delight with the event.

“The booths up there with the face painting--the whole thing was good,” said Demarco Moore.

“I liked the bouncy house and the food,” said Douglas July.

Event Coordinator Caress Alexander said, “I am very thankful for the volunteers and the people who came out and gave their time and support. I really appreciate them.”

All of the help keeps the church’s outreach ministries going throughout the year, including the food pantry, back to school services and community activities.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.