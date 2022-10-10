3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Plaquemines Parish

EMPIRE, La. (WVUE) - After being reported missing over the weekend, three boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard about 25 miles offshore from Empire in Plaquemines Parish, according to a release.

During the search Sunday (Oct. 9) night, responders found their location and witnessed two of the boaters, who both had injuries to their hands, fending off sharks. The two boaters were pulled from the water by the Coast Guard in time before sharks could harm them.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoisted the third boater from the water. The two boaters recovered by the Venice station boat crew were transferred to the Jayhawk helicopter before being transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans, where the boaters were reported in stable condition.

See video from the rescue below.

All three boaters were wearing lifejackets and one was experiencing signs of hypothermia at the time of the rescue. Their 24-foot center console boat reportedly sank at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday morning, stranding them without communication devices.

“We searched an area roughly the size of Rhode Island and are thankful to have found these missing boaters,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, a Sector New Orleans Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “If the family member had not notified the Coast Guard, and if these three boaters were not wearing life jackets, this could’ve been a completely different outcome. We appreciate the assistance of the boating public, who were instrumental in helping identify possible areas where these boaters could have been operating before the vessel became in distress.”

The boaters were originally reported missing by concerned family members when they did not return home from a fishing trip on Saturday (Oct. 8)

Involved in the search and rescue effort were:

• A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew

• A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

• A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

• Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Paroo crew

• Coast Guard Station Venice boat crew

