Corpus Christi Catholic School Boo Bash 22

Corpus Christi Catholic School joined us on Studio10 to talk about their upcoming "Boo Bash"!

Details provided by Corpus Christi below:

Corpus Christi Catholic Boo Bash 2022

Presented by the CCS PTO

Saturday, October 22

4:00p-7:00p

Corpus Christi Big Field

6300 McKenna Dr.

Mobile, AL 36608

Bounce Houses; Middle School Haunted Hall; Games; Trunk Or Treat; DJ; Food; Drinks; Cake Walk, and More!

Cost:

Unlimited Play Wristbands with 5 Food Tickets

Presale: $20 Day of Event: $25

Additional Food Ticket Cards: $5

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Hard Rock Stone & Tile

Piggly Wiggly

General Insulation

Azalea City Lawn Care

Sign Pro

Vallas Realty

The Cottrell Agency

Trunk or Treat Sponsors:

CCS Seton Sisters

Signarama

Cooper Restaurants (Ruth Chris, Felix’s & Blue Gill)

Wintzells Oyster House

Moe’s BBQ

Mugshots

Foosacklys

Decorations Sponsors:

Jamie Seale and Jamie Robbins

Corpus Christi Catholic School

Serves PK2-8th grade

6300 McKenna Dr.

Mobile, AL 36608

Phone (school office):

(251)342-5474

school.corpuschristiparish.com

Corpus Christi Catholic School mission is to nurture every child by providing opportunities to grow in faith, to achieve academic success, and to serve others as disciples of Jesus.

If you are interested in visiting the school and would like to arrange a tour, please contact Tracey Netto at (251)342-5474 ext. 1105

---

