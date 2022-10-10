Corpus Christi Catholic School Boo Bash 22
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Corpus Christi Catholic School joined us on Studio10 to talk about their upcoming “Boo Bash”!
Details provided by Corpus Christi below:
Corpus Christi Catholic Boo Bash 2022
Presented by the CCS PTO
Saturday, October 22
4:00p-7:00p
Corpus Christi Big Field
6300 McKenna Dr.
Mobile, AL 36608
Bounce Houses; Middle School Haunted Hall; Games; Trunk Or Treat; DJ; Food; Drinks; Cake Walk, and More!
Cost:
Unlimited Play Wristbands with 5 Food Tickets
Presale: $20 Day of Event: $25
Additional Food Ticket Cards: $5
Thank you to our Sponsors:
Hard Rock Stone & Tile
Piggly Wiggly
General Insulation
Azalea City Lawn Care
Sign Pro
Vallas Realty
The Cottrell Agency
Trunk or Treat Sponsors:
CCS Seton Sisters
Signarama
Cooper Restaurants (Ruth Chris, Felix’s & Blue Gill)
Wintzells Oyster House
Moe’s BBQ
Mugshots
Foosacklys
Decorations Sponsors:
Jamie Seale and Jamie Robbins
Corpus Christi Catholic School
Serves PK2-8th grade
6300 McKenna Dr.
Mobile, AL 36608
Phone (school office):
(251)342-5474
school.corpuschristiparish.com
Corpus Christi Catholic School mission is to nurture every child by providing opportunities to grow in faith, to achieve academic success, and to serve others as disciples of Jesus.
If you are interested in visiting the school and would like to arrange a tour, please contact Tracey Netto at (251)342-5474 ext. 1105
---
