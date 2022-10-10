MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause.

Fairhope Witches Ride

Thursday Oct 27th at 5:45 pm in downtown Fairhope

https://www.facebook.com/FairhopeWitchesRide

Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.

All proceeds go the Baldwin Humane Society!

Baldwin Humane Society

The Baldwin Humane Society, formerly BARC, is a no-kill adoption agency. Established in 1979, we were the first animal advocacy group in Baldwin County. Our goal is to eliminate the number of abused and abandoned pets through spay/neuter, education, rescue and adoption. As a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, we rely entirely upon donations and do not receive any government funding. We rescue, rehabilitate, and find homes for hundreds of abused, abandoned and neglected pets annually.

PO Box 206

Fairhope AL 36533

22886 Units C and D U.S. Hwy 98

Fairhope AL 36532

www.BaldwinHumane.org

---

