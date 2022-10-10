Gulf Coast Spotlight: Halloween at OWA

The following information was provided by OWA:

Halloween at OWA – Where there’s something for everyone!

Join us weekends in October for Halloween events at OWA. Whether it’s a good old-fashioned haunt you’re looking for or more age-appropriate activities for the whole family, there’s something for everyone.

Why wait until Halloween night to trick or treat if you don’t have to?! From 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. kiddos can go trick-or-treating in Downtown OWA and enjoy fun activities every Saturday and Sunday in October starting October 8. Start the evening off by picking up your complimentary trick - or - treating bags that will be handed out at the clocktower entrance from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.

In between activities make time to check out the Halloween Fountain Show at OWA Lake. Enjoy ten minutes of Halloween-themed synchronized music and lights show. Showtimes are 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30.

Enjoy classic Halloween frights in 4-D with lights, fog and spooky surprises you’ll have to be there to experience at Halloween Movie Nights.

October 15 (8pm) - Friday the 13th

October 22 (8pm)- The Shining

October 29 (10 pm)- The Rocky Horror Picture Show *Come early to be a part of the Rocky Horror themed contest beginning at 9pm featuring a $150 cash prize.

Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest is one of our favorite pawties of the year. Bring your fur babies out on October 22 in their best costume for a chance to win some cash prizes.

Monster Bash Costume Contest – our annual costume contest for every age.

Nightmare Chambers - the premiere haunted attractions at OWA Parks & Resort

Back by popular demand, Nightmare Chambers has returned with more gore than ever. This Halloween, survive three twisted scare zones as chills run down your spine with bloodcurdling shrieks that will leave the fearless frozen.

The butcher’s block is starving for new meat. Can you survive with your friends? Meat has run scarce, and the butcher will decide who stays and who goes.

The circus is in town, but there is nothing funny about these blood-thirsty clowns tucked away in the dark corridors of the big tent. The onslaught of laughter won’t be so funny when you find yourself part of the greatest not-so-death-defying show on earth.

Run to escape the demented patients inside this insane asylum where reality becomes a figment of your imagination. Once you check in, there is no checking out.

Open every weekend in October and October 31st. Purchase tickets now for only $19.99++ or skip the line and purchase a Fast Pass for $29.99++!

OWA

205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535

Phone: 251-369-6100

www.visitowa.com

---

