Looking ahead following Carnival Ecstacy’s departure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Post pandemic cruise travel excitement -- coupled with the announcement the Ecstacy’s days were numbered in the Port City has kept travel advisors like Andrea Miller with “Sea It All Travel” busy.

“Plus you add that sense of urgency if I’m ever going to sail on that ship -- I better do it now so we have come very, very close to selling out each cruise that has taken place since she restarted in March,” said Miller.

According to visit Mobile -- the cruise ship brings in 200,000 guests a year. As the Ecstacy is set to retire from Carnival’s fleet -- so-called “cruise junkies” have been making their way to the Port City for one last trip.

“The Carnival Ecstasy has created so many memories for the cruisers over the last 30 years. I think it sailed from 9 different ports, 5.5 million passengers, we have couples coming back that got engaged on the ship 30 years ago,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.

The Port City will have to wait another year for a cruise ship to return -- Carnival’s Spirit set to take it’s first voyage out of Mobile in October 2023, which will sail here 6 months out of the year (fall and winter) -- instead of year-round -- and split the rest of the time with Alaska in the spring and summer.

“I feel like these longer itineraries -- the 6 and 8 day -- versus the 4 and 5 day -- will help prove Mobile can support a real cruise market and not just a twice a week party cruise,” said Miller.

The City of Mobile continues to work to attract other cruise lines despite limitations. Typically Mobile is a drive to destination for cruisers -- Miller is optimistic future development could help the market.

“That creates the challenge for us -- but with the new airport, with the possibility of an Amtrak train we are looking at other potential ways for people to get into Mobile to sail from Mobile. I don’t think other people are going to go to other ports and fall in love with their ships and write Mobile off permanently -- Mobile is too easy for those of us that are close,” said Miller.

The big sendoff for the Ecstasy is Monday, October 10th at 11 a.m. at the Alabama Cruise Terminal. The public is invited to attend.

