Plenty of sunshine and low humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Your Columbus Day Monday looks to be picture perfect with tons of sunshine and low humidity! We’re starting off in the low 50s as of 5 a.m. for most spots, but we’ll warm up to the low 80s later this afternoon. There won’t be any rain around, but we could use the rain.

The deficits are up to around 4.5 inches and climbing. We get our best chance in quite some time arriving Wednesday ahead of a cold front. The chances will exist Wednesday through early Thursday morning and hopefully your area gets a good soaking. Things look sunny and cooler by Friday.

In the Tropics, things have gone totally quiet.

