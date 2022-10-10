‘Rally for Recovery’ with Wings of Life

The following information was provided by Wings of Life:

Wings of Life is a faith based recovery program for families struggling with addiction.

Their mission- We serve families and individuals with resources and services to help break the cycles of addiction, poverty, incarceration and violence.

Their vision- To see lives, families, and communities transformed through sacrificially serving others.

Rally for Recovery will take place at 3401 Newman Road on Oct. 23rd 3-6pm. There will also be a motorcycle ride in starting at 1pm at 800 Saint Louis Street.

They will be giving tours of our 40 acre property along with musical guest, testimonies, food trucks, raffling items and family fun.

Wings of Life, 3401 Newman Road Mobile. Al. 36695

www.wings-of-life.org

