Recipe: Rouses Pumpkin Chili

Chef Nino from Rouses joined us in our Studio10 kitchen with a recipe for fall pumpkin chili.

PUMPKIN CHILI

For the Chili

• 2 pounds ground beef

• 1 large yellow onion, diced

• 6 cloves garlic, diced

• 2 cupschicken or beef stock

• 1 28-ounce can diced San Marzano tomatoes

• 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce

• 1 7-ounce can diced, roasted green chiles

• ½ sugar pumpkin, diced (about 3 cups), or a 14-ounce can of pumpkin puree

For the Chili Spice Mixture

• 2 tablespoons chili powder

• 2 tablespoons cumin

• 1 tablespoon paprika

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 2 teaspoonscoriander

• 2 teaspoonscinnamon

• 2 teaspoonscocoa powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ teaspoon cayenne

STEPS

1. Heat a large soup pot over medium heat. Add the beef and let it brown, stirring occasionally, around 5-8 minutes. While the beef is browning make your spice mixture: In a medium bowl, mix all the spices. Set aside.

2. Now add the diced onion and garlic to the pot. Sauté for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions have softened. Add the spice mixture to the pot, then add the stock, tomatoes, tomato sauce and green chiles; stir to combine. Add the pumpkin. Cover and cook another 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pumpkin begins to get tender (when it is easily punctured with a fork).

3. Let simmer for 30 minutes to 1 hour, covered, over low heat.

