Strippers at California bar to vote on unionizing

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) - A group of strippers at a topless bar are taking steps towards unionizing.

Dancers from the Star Garden Bar requested a union election after they were locked out of the club in March following a dispute with management over the club’s photography policy.

According to one of the dancers, a patron violated that policy by taking a video of one of the strippers on stage, and one of the workers who complained was then fired while others were locked out.

Since then, the dancers have been picketing most weekends outside the Star Garden, urging patrons to go to different clubs.

They say the club’s security guards have repeatedly failed to protect them from threatening and abusive behavior from customers.

Thursday, the National Labor Relations Board in Los Angeles issued their decision to grant the election, which would allow the dancers and other Star Garden employees to join the Actors Equity Association.

Votes will be counted Nov. 7.

If passed, they would be the first unionized strippers in the U.S. in a decade.

