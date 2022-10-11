12th Think Pink Tea event to celebrate breast cancer survivors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute will celebrate the 12th Think Pink Tea in October.

Over the last 11 years, Think Pink Tea has grown to become the signature celebration in honor of breast cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and their friends and families.

Janel Lowman sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss how you can participate in this free event.

12th Think Pink Tea

Date: Oct. 23, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: MacQueen Alumni Center, 100 Alumni Drive, USA Campus in Mobile

Seating is limited and registration is required.

