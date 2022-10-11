Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

12th Think Pink Tea event to celebrate breast cancer survivors

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute will celebrate the 12th Think Pink Tea in October.

Over the last 11 years, Think Pink Tea has grown to become the signature celebration in honor of breast cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and their friends and families.

Janel Lowman sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss how you can participate in this free event.

12th Think Pink Tea

Date: Oct. 23, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: MacQueen Alumni Center, 100 Alumni Drive, USA Campus in Mobile

Seating is limited and registration is required.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

All three facilitators already have a history of working to curb violence in the city. They’ve...
“We’re in a crisis.” Community Facilitators hope to help cut back on violent crime
Mobile hires 3 community facilitators to help curb youth violence
Mobile hires 3 community facilitators to help curb youth violence
Jerrell Maxon
Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile
Repeat sex offender admits guilt, avoids additional prison time
Repeat sex offender admits guilt, avoids additional prison time