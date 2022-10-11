Advertise With Us
Agee pleads ‘not guilty’ in shooting death of her 13-year-old son

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Glenda Agee entered a not guilty plea Tuesday at her arraignment hearing. The Mobile woman is accused of shooting and killing her teenage son.

According to investigators, 13-year-old say Ja’mil Autry was shot in the chest.

Agee faces a reckless murder charge which carries the same penalty as intentional murder. She is being held without bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for November.

