Agee pleads ‘not guilty’ in shooting death of her 13-year-old son

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Glenda Agee entered a not guilty plea Tuesday at her arraignment hearing. The Mobile woman is accused of shooting and killing her teenage son.

According to investigators, 13-year-old say Ja’mil Autry was shot in the chest.

Agee faces a reckless murder charge which carries the same penalty as intentional murder. She is being held without bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for November.

