MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another dry day for the Gulf Coast with sunshine for the morning and an increase in clouds this afternoon. Things will be nice for the first part of the day but will turn a bit warm this afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s later today.

A front pushes through tomorrow night but until it pushes in the air will be getting more humid. Expect morning temps Wednesday to be in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered rain pushes in tomorrow morning, but better coverage of rain arrives tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night as the front moves in. Once the front pushes offshore, the rain chances end. That will happen Thursday morning. The sky will go Sunny and will turn cooler. Highs will drop to the low 80s with mornings in the lower 50s. Weekend weather looks sensational.

