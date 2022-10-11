Advertise With Us
Baldwin County SO asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Suzetta Hurley
Suzetta Hurley(BCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to BCSO 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022. Her vehicle was located at the Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy 98 on October 10.

If you have seen Hurley or know where she may be, please call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

