Celebrating Failures

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s said that success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan. Failure, though, does get at least one day to shine.

That’s Oct. 13, the International Day for Failure when people are encouraged to share and celebrate their failures, as well as ponder what they learned from them. Here to talk about overcoming failure and daring to take chances is Olakunle Soriyan, an entrepreneur and co-author of the book A Love Affair with Failure: When Hitting Bottom Becomes a Launchpad to Success.

Olakunle Soriyan (www.kennethsoriyan.com), co-author of A Love Affair with Failure: When Hitting Bottom Becomes a Launchpad to Success, is the Chief Knowledge Officer and Lead Strategist at Kenneth Soriyan Research and Ideas LLC. He is also CEO of Africa House, a platform linking investors with entrepreneurs and innovators of African descent. Soriyan’s skills have served various arms of governments and many organizations in different parts of the world including Fortune 500 companies like Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Total and Shell. He lives in Plano, Texas

---

