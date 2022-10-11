City of Prichard says firefighters are underpaid; raising concerns at budget meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighter put their lives on the line- to protect you and your property in the event of a fire-- but at least one Prichard City Council Member says Prichard firefighters are underpaid.

It was a major topic at Prichard’s budget meeting Tuesday.

The budget meeting was simply a discussion-- giving council members the opportunity to ask questions about how Prichard plans to spend its money this upcoming year.

Council Member George McCall says that city employees- particularly firefighters- are not being paid competitive salaries.

“I think today- we’re more here as it relates to our public safety in bringing their salaries to a range that’s acceptable and that will be competitive with other cities so we’re not losing our personnel to other cities,” stated Jimmie Gardner, Prichard Mayor.

Another concern was brought to the table. The City of Prichard says there are 800 thousand dollars worth of municipal fees that haven’t been collected citywide.

“Our police fines and municipal fines are very low. The actual so far is maybe like 27 thousand. What can we do to increase those? Are we going after our fines and tickets and can we beefen that up some?” questioned one city council member.

“That’s what I’d like to see- I’d like to see us just get what’s owed to us,” suggested the same council member.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner says he has the same vision, but it’s far from easy.

“But those individuals- if they don’t have the fines or the money, certainly we can’t get what they don’t have, even though we’re entitled to those things,” replied Gardner.

The City says it wants to prioritize raising wages for public safety employees, but they have to figure out where the money will come from.

“As important as it is to ensure that we create livable wages for the employees, I just want to reiterate we can only work within our revenues in which we have,” added Gardner.

“We would love to do it in time- to get the salary to what it should be- but, as you stated, we have to look at the revenue we have coming in, we have to do it in stages, and that’s understandable,” stated McCall.

FOX10 News asked the Prichard Mayor and Fire Chief to comment, but they both declined. FOX10 News will keep asking questions about the pay and if there is a solution to raise those earnings.

