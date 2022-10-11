Gulf Coast Spotlight: Sunny Side Theater presents “James and the Giant Peach”

Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “James and the Giant Peach” October 14 & 15 at 7 pm and October 15 & 16 at 2 pm at the Lewis Copeland Auditorium at Davidson High School. The incredible tale of a young boy and his tragic life that turns around with the help of some magical green things! His bug friends grow larger than life and take James on a journey across the ocean!

Tickets can be purchased at our.show/sst/james Tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors & students, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Come see our amazing cast of 40+ kids from across the county!

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

