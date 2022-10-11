MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting their 51st Annual Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Their main entertainment is the Mobile Big Band Society and other local talents. They say they’ll have delicious food, giant slides, games, candy, baked goods, white elephant sale, plant sale, and so much more! Their very popular Mega-Raffle, Cash Raffle, and Sister’s Raffle will also be back! This years event will be outside for the first time since COVID.

Volunteers should call or email Kathleen Brandau at (251) 476-6335 or volmobile@littlesistersofthepoor.org.

Sponsors can call or email Tommy Fulton at (251) 476-6335 or devmobile@littlesistersofthepoor.org.

As Little Sisters of the Poor we care for the elderly poor in the spirit of humble service we have received from our foundress, Saint Jeanne Jugan. We welcome the elderly, receive them as God’s children and as members of our own family, and serve them with love and respect until God calls them home.

We’re located at 1655 McGill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604. Our contact for the Lawn Party is Tommy Fulton, Development Director @ (251) 476-6335 or devmobile@littlesistersofthepoor.com.

Our website is www.littlesistersofthepoor.org.

Our FaceBook page is https://www.facebook.com/LittleSistersOfThePoorLawnParty

