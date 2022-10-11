Loxley family loses everything in house fire.

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley family escaped with only the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home and all their belongings.

The Meek family will be starting from scratch. The young couple has a 4-year-old, an 8-year-old and a baby on the way.

Security camera video shows the early stages of the fire as it spread from the outdoor cooking area on the back deck towards the house and garage.

After seeing the fire, Jordan Meek ran back inside to grab a fire extinguisher while yelling to his wife to call 911.

The fire spread quickly and by the time the Loxley Fire Department arrived, it had spread into the attic of the house. The historic home is a total loss along with all of the contents.

The community has already stepped up to help. Clothing has been donated through their children’s school and Flowerwood Nursery has offered space for larger items to be stored until the family is able to find a new home.

If anyone would like to help the family, a Go-Fund-Me page has also been set up.

---

