Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Loxley family loses everything in house fire

Loxley family loses everything in house fire.
Loxley family loses everything in house fire.(Hal Scheurich/WALA)
By Hal Scheurich
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley family escaped with only the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home and all their belongings.

The Meek family will be starting from scratch. The young couple has a 4-year-old, an 8-year-old and a baby on the way.

Security camera video shows the early stages of the fire as it spread from the outdoor cooking area on the back deck towards the house and garage.

After seeing the fire, Jordan Meek ran back inside to grab a fire extinguisher while yelling to his wife to call 911.

The fire spread quickly and by the time the Loxley Fire Department arrived, it had spread into the attic of the house. The historic home is a total loss along with all of the contents.

The community has already stepped up to help. Clothing has been donated through their children’s school and Flowerwood Nursery has offered space for larger items to be stored until the family is able to find a new home.

If anyone would like to help the family, a Go-Fund-Me page has also been set up.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BCBE Classified Job Fair set Thursday
BCBE Classified Job Fair set Thursday
Eddie Drummond ... pleads guilty to sexual abuse.
Repeat sex offender admits guilt, avoids additional prison time
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Sunny Side Theater presents “James and the Giant Peach”
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Sunny Side Theater presents “James and the Giant Peach”