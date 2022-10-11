Mobile business says goodbye to Carnival Ecstasy for the final time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival Ecstasy officially set sail for the final time Monday afternoon after three decades of service and millions of passengers.

And while it’s the end of an era for passengers, it’s also an end of an era for some downtown businesses.

In the shadow of the ship, sits Serda’s Coffee company on the corner of South Royal and Dauphin Street.

“A couple of days before the ship sets sail, we have customers from around the country come in and stay in town for a night or so. They come down to Serda’s. We really appreciate the time that carnival is here,” Owner Frank Schottgen, IV said.

According to Visit Mobile, the cruise ship industry brings in “200 thousand guests each year in the area.”

And that means more money fueling the local economy. And just by being a couple of miles away from the cruise terminal, Serda’s benefitted from that greatly.

“It’s very important; our location. We’re very blessed to be here on South Royal Street in between The Battlehouse and Renaissance. Throughout the summer, as far as the cruise terminal and the ship being in town, but also the conventions that are in town,” Schottgen said.

And with the Ecstasy taking its final cruise, this business is already making plans for the rest of the year and beyond.

“We’re making plans for the New Year’s Eve party. We’re kicking off our liquor license which is coming back. We’re going to present that to the city of Mobile. And we’re always getting ready for Mardi Gras. That’s something that is huge for our business and all of the businesses in the city of Mobile,” Schottgen said.

