Mobile Fire-Rescue working several fires this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Slow moving traffic Monday afternoon, after not only one, but two brush fires along the interstate.

The first fire was around noon near Theodore Dawes Road along I-10 in the westbound lanes.

Hours later, another brush fire in the opposite direction near Dauphin Island Pkwy.

According to officials it’s expected to continue during this time of year.

The dry weather and breezy wind conditions combined is what causes these fires to break out like this.

According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue he says this weekend alone 7-8 fires broke out, both commercial and residential.

Despite the beautiful weather, Millhouse says it does pose other problems.

“It’s gorgeous out, the sun is high, and it’s beautiful but with dry conditions in the Mobile area and the state of Alabama alone it makes it more difficult for fires that start to be able to catch them and cut them off,” Millhouse explained.

Millhouse says these brush fires can take hours to put out because it becomes a back and forth battle with the weather.

Traffic was a standstill along I-10 Monday in the westbound lanes as firefighters tried to keep the blaze off Ramsey Road.

Drivers in the opposite direction saw the same thing.

Just before Dauphin Island Parkway in the eastbound lanes, smoke could be seen from miles away.

“It’s dry conditions, lots of dry conditions, wind conditions. We have firefighters who are trying to attack it from different angles and cut it off,” Millhouse said. “It’s difficult with grass fires and brush fires.”

At one point, officials are trying to confirm that someone got out of their personal vehicle to put the flames out which they strongly don’t encourage.

This week Mobile Fire-Rescue wants to send out a reminder to the public on fire safety.

“This week is fire prevention week. So we are sharing lots of information in terms of what you need to have in your home. So this week’s theme is “fire won’t wait, plan your escape,” Millhouse said.

There were no injuries reported in this weekend’s fires.

Fire officials don’t encourage people to do any recreational burning and burning inside city limits is prohibited.

