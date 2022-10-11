Mobile Police arrest two in Navco Road homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department have arrested two people in the October 5 homicide of 23-year-old D’Angelo Wallace on Navco Road.

According to Mobile Police a 17-year-old male and Kevin Sanders, 20, were identified as suspects in the murder.

Both suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.