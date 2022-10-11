Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile Police arrest two in Navco Road homicide

Mobile police officers set up crime scene tape Wednesday morning around an area near Navco Road...
Mobile police officers set up crime scene tape Wednesday morning around an area near Navco Road and Morningside Drive.(David Rencher, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department have arrested two people in the October 5 homicide of 23-year-old D’Angelo Wallace on Navco Road.

According to Mobile Police a 17-year-old male and Kevin Sanders, 20, were identified as suspects in the murder.

Both suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Serda's Coffee Company is one of many businesses saying goodbye to Carnival Ecstasy
Mobile business says goodbye to Carnival Ecstasy for the final time
Jadedon Blount and Frederick Collins
Shots fired on Emogene Street Sunday night
Not only is it the last cruise for the Carnival Ecstasy. It’s also the last cruise out of...
Thousands gather to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy
File photo of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
Lawmakers react to Sen. Tuberville’s ‘pro-crime’ accusation at Nevada rally