Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018.

Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In addition to the prison sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge William Steele also ordered him to pay $147,795 in restitution along with co-defendant Tim Jackson. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

Court records indicate that police used cell phone data, the Maxon’s recorded phone calls from jail, web browsing history and even a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment to build their case against him.

Several people wearing gloves and face coverings entering the U-Haul store on the West Interstate 65 Service Road at about 1 a.m., starting a pair of Ford E-450 Box trucks and ramming the gate, according to court records.

About two hours later, a U-Haul truck smashed the front of the Hall’s Motorsports business on the I-65 Service Road.

Surveillance video shows that nine people with face and head coverings went inside and stole eight motorcycles, placing them inside the second U-Haul truck. Police later found two of the motorcycles, which apparently had fallen out of the truck, in the area of the business on the I-65 Service Road.

Investigators later tracked down three of the motorcycles and one of the trucks in the New Orleans area. The second truck ended up in Mobile, and authorities never found the other three motorcycles, according to court records.

Investigators used cell phone information to place Maxon and Jackson in Mobile at the time of the burglaries, according to court records.

Law enforcement officers searched Jackson’s home on D’Hemecourt Street in New Orleans and found a motorcycle that had been reported stolen from Lafayette, Louisiana, the previous March.

“A photo of a shoe rack in JACKSON’S room revealed a pair of shoes which stood out and were very conspicuous,” Maxon’s plea agreement states. “They had a reddish color on the vamp (top above the toes), tongue of the shoe, and white stripes on the quarter (sides) of the shoes. The shoes matched the shoes of one of the subjects from the Hall’s Motosports burglary in Mobile.”

The internet search history on Maxon’s phone showed searches for burglaries and news in the Mobile area. The day after the burglary, according to his plea agreement, Maxon sent someone a link to a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment about the Hall’s Motorsports burglary.

Maxon later told law enforcement officers that he had sold one of the motorcycles to a Houston resident for $1,500, according to the plea document. A search of his home on Lancelot Drive in New Orleans that same day turned up handwritten notes about motorcycle stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Maxon also made incriminating statements during phone conversations that jailers recorded while he was locked up.

