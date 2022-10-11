MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Prodisee Pantry’s Turkey Trot returns this month.

Saturday, October 22, 2022

8am 5K Race, 9am One Mile Fun Run/Walk, Family Friendly Festival 7:30-10:00am

Register online at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Daphne/ProdiseePantryTurkeyTrot

Every Runner is a Turkey… for a family in need is our slogan for this annual event that has become a family tradition for many families in the Mobile Bay Area.

Funds raised help to pay for Turkeys and all of the fixings for a special holiday feast. Prodisee Pantry is preparing to provide these feasts along with our regular food allotment to 1,500 Baldwin County families in need this year.

Prodisee Pantry, 9315 Spanish Fort Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

251-626-1720 www.prodiseepantry.org

@ItsAboutHunger

#prodiseepantry

@Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.