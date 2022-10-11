Repeat sex offender admits guilt, avoids additional prison time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A repeat sex offender pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing a woman at his mother’s house – where it was illegal for him to be living in the first place.

It was part of a plea bargain that resulted in no additional jail time for Eddie Dewayne Drummond.

The 35-year-old Mobile man had been scheduled to go on trial Monday. Instead, he accepted a plea bargain in which he admitted to a pair of Class C felonies – first-degree sexual abuse and violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act – as well as a misdemeanor assault charge.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter accepted the plea bargain and imposed the recommended sentence of 10 years, with all of it suspended except for the roughly one year the defendant spent in jail after his 2018 arrest. He will be on probation for two years. As part of the deal, the judge also dismissed a sexual abuse charge stemming from an incident involving another inmate at Mobile County Metro Jail.

“We had to balance the benefits of having the victim have to go through the trauma again versus going to trial, and the victim felt that this was the right decision to make so that she didn’t have to go through that emotional burden again of trial,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci told FOX10 News. “And he was pleading guilty to multiple charges.”

The sexual abuse charge stemmed from an incident in December 2018. Bucci told the judge that the evidence would show that a friend of Drummond was visiting him at the home he shared with his mother on El Dorado Drive near Interstates 10 and 65. She said Drummond pulled down the woman’s pants and tried to sexually abuse her. The prosecutor said the victim managed to fight him off, run away and call 911.

A grand jury in 2014 indicted Drummond on a first-degree rape charge. He pleaded guilty the following year to the lesser charge of first-degree sexual abuse. Youngpeter imposed a 10-year suspended sentence and three years of probation. He later revoked the defendant’s probation on four separate occasions. Two of those were for failing drug tests and another was the result of new charges accusing him of selling marijuana.

The final revocation, in January 2019, was the result of Drummond’s new sexual abuse charge that he pleaded guilty to on Monday.

Drummond also is currently on probation in Baldwin County for 2021 convictions on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Under state law, Drummond was not allowed to live at his mother’s house because it was within 2,000 feet of Morningside Elementary School.

Bucci said she is pleased to resolve the latest charges without having to put the victim on the stand.

“They go through a lot of scrutiny when they’re on the stand. And sex assaults are hard to prove, when you have a victim that’s nervous and doesn’t like to testify or be questioned about what happened to her,” she said. “And having to relive it again just was not worth it.”

