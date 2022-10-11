Shots fired on Emogene Street Sunday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots fired on Emogene Street last night left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Neighbors said they hear gunfire every night, and something needs to be done about it.

“It’s an every night occurrence,” said Floyd Sexton.

Sexton heard gunshots ring out Sunday night, and he said the neighborhood is quickly going downhill.

“This was a good neighborhood when I moved in six years ago,” he said. “The last few years have really gotten bad.”

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Emogene Street to a shots-fired complaint. Officers said the victim was driving when the vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jadedon Blount and 21-year-old Frederick Collins, charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Investigators said Blount and Collins knew the driver.

Those who live nearby said they want to feel safe at home.

“You people that are shooting the guns, why don’t you go somewhere else and shoot them?” said Sexton. “You know they have gun ranges. If you want to have a battle, go out into a field and have a battle. You don’t need to be shooting in neighborhoods.”

No injuries were reported.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.