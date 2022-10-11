Upcoming events in Downtown Mobile with ASM Global

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a look at what’s coming up at the Mobile Saenger Theater and the Mobile Civic Center.

Here’s a look at some of those events:

Black Jacket Symphony “Van Halen – 1984″ on 10/14 at Saenger

Taylor Tomlinson – 10/15 at Saenger

Indigo Girls – 10/16 at Saenger

Tab Benoit & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – 10/16 at Civic Center Theater

A Very Electric Christmas – 12/17 – Civic Center Theater

Rainbow Kitten Surprise rescheduled until 12/18 at Saenger. 10/26 tix will be honored for the 12/18 date. Refunds available for 30 days from today at point of purchase.

The Temptations & The Four Tops – 1/19 – Civic Center Theater

https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/

---

