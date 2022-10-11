Wales West Pumpkin Patch Express

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wales West’s Pumpkin Patch Express is underway.

Pumpkin Patch Express

Sept 30 through Oct. 31, 2022,

Fri’s, Sat’s, Sun’s; 4 to 7 pm Fall Festival Train, 7 to 9 pm, Scary Night Train

Runs nightly starting Oct. 27. Can order tickets online @ waleswest.com/pumpkin.htm

*Includes train ride to the pumpkin patch, free pumpkin, spooky maze, corn maze, bounce house, playground, mini train ride, hay less hayride, refreshments

We encourage families to pre-purchase their tickets, we tend to sell out the closer we get to Halloween!

Arrive at least 30 minutes before your scheduled train time, the train leaves on time.

Takes families 2-3 hours to experience everything we have to offer, feel free to come before and stay after your scheduled train ride.

We have a concessions and café offering sweat treats and other food items.

We also have a gift shop with everyone’s favorite train souvenirs!

Wales West Light Railway

13670 Smiley St

Silverhill AL 36576

Phone #: 888-569-5337

Website: waleswest.com

