“We’re in a crisis.” Community Facilitators hope to help cut back on violent crime

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With youth violence continuing around Mobile. The city is hiring three community facilitators to help turn things around by acting as liaisons between the city and its residents.

“I think it’s important that you’re able to have communication between a community with people just like you,” said Nija Hill.

All three facilitators already have a history of working to curb violence in the city. They’ve all gone through several hours of training.

“I learned a lot of things about childhood trauma, conflict resolution, and non-violence,” said Casmarah Mani.

As part of the job, they’ll work with trauma victims and their families at USA Health to connect them with different resources and help them through their next steps.

“Our main agencies will be the social services type agencies,” added Mani. “Because we have kids and families who are going through trauma that will need counseling. We’re going to plug them into the counseling.”

All three of them say this job is personal. Including Vaughnie Davis who has been running his own stop the violence organization for 10 years.

“I just got tired of seeing all the senseless acts that are being committed in my city and I don’t want to wait until it hits my door to be active,” said Davis.

And especially Nija Hill who lost her 16-year-old son Chavan Scruggs to gun violence last year.

“I don’t want another mother to have to bury their child because we’re not supposed to bury their child. We’re supposed to be here to guide them,” added Hill.

Now they’re set to have their first meeting this week to urge the community to take action.

“All is not well in our neighborhood,” said Mani. “We’re in a crisis and we need to move like we’re in a crisis.”

The first one is scheduled for this Thursday at 6:00 at Canaan Baptist Church on Summerville Street.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.