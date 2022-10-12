BCBE Classified Job Fair set Thursday

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Board of Education Classified Job Fair will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The job fair is the second of the year after the success of the annual teacher fair.

Representatives from all departments will be on hand to talk to applicants. The Human Resources Department will also have staff helping interested applicants complete job applications, answering questions about employment and working with them on resume development.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Baldwin County Coliseum, 19477 Fairground Rd. in Robertsdale.

For more information, call 251-937-0306.

