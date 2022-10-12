MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Coast Guard Foundation awards three University of South Alabama students with scholarships.

Patricia is in her second year of college at the University of South Alabama majoring in nursing. She received a Coast Guard Foundation scholarship last year and this year.

Paige graduated from Spanish Fort High School and is in her first year of college at the University of South Alabama, majoring in recreational therapy. She is eligible to receive a scholarship for four years of undergraduate study.

Meg is a junior this year at the University of South Alabama and majoring in mechanical engineering with a biomedical track. She graduated from Faith Academy in 2020. This is her first time applying for the Coast Guard Foundation scholarship and she is eligible to apply again next year as a senior.

The Foundation helps children, enlisted members, and spouses of the Coast Guard.

For more information head to https://coastguardfoundation.org/scholarships

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.