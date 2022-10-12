Escambia capital murder defendant argues for charge to be dropped, cites ALEA agent’s false testimony

BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - A judge is mulling an argument that he should dismiss a capital murder charge over false testimony that the defense alleges amounts to prosecutorial misconduct but that the district attorney contends was an innocent mistake.

Circuit Judge Jack Weaver held a hearing on the matter in Brewton last week but did not immediately rule. For now, Jonathan Michael Taylor’s new trial is set for next month.

Taylor stands accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, Cory Moncrief, in 2015. Weaver declared a mistrial in July after determining that the defense had not received a state laboratory report that an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officer initially testified did not exist.

Casey Ott, ALEA’s lead investigator in the case, testified during the trial last summer that a blood sample taken from the victim’s home never was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab for analysis and that a co-defendant confessed the blood was his.

Later, under cross-examination, Ott acknowledged he had sent the sample to the lab but that he believed the results were inconclusive.

“However, we now know that the blood belonged to the deceased, Mr. Moncrief,” the defense filing states. “Agent Ott again stated under oath that the cotton swabs were not sent to the lab for DNA analysis.”

During the trial, the judge took a break to give prosecutors times to try to locate the results of the DNA test and demonstrate that they had been turned over to the defense, but they were unable to do so.

Defense attorney Earnie White declined to comment. But the defense filing argues the agent’s false testimony amounts to prosecutorial misconduct.

“Due to the State’s repeated violations of the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure and the Defendant’s right to due process, the mistrial was provoked, and jeopardy has attached,” the filing states. “The matter is due to be dismissed.”

Escambia County District Attorney Stephen Billy called the defense effort “frivolous.” He told FOX10 News that the agent’s testimony was a simple mistake from a faulty memory.

“There was no, nothing willful in his testimony,” he said. “You know, like other capital cases, it takes a long time to get these cases to trial. This case is going on eight years old. This officer took this to the lab back in 2015.”

Billy said part of the confusion arose from the fact that ALEA was in the process of moving at the time. He said the agent did not have a copy of the report in his file. He said to show prosecutorial misconduct, the defense would have to demonstrate that prosecutors encouraged or permitted the agent to testify falsely or withhold evidence. He said the defendant’s lawyer, himself, said in court that nobody was at fault.

“It was just some unfortunate circumstance but nothing willful on anybody’s part,” he said.

What’s more, Billy said, the lab report in question did not affect the outcome of the case because it did not help wither side. He said it came from a spot of blood.

“If it had been inconclusive and pointed to a third party, it would have been some evidentiary value,” he said. “But it belonged to the victim, and it was in an unrelated part of the house. … It wasn’t even part of the murder scene.”

