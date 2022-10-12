Halloween Treats: Oreo Balls and Bats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today we make Halloween themed Oreo balls and Oreo bats.

Oreo Balls

1 pack of Oreos

2 packages of cream cheese (room temperature)

White Chocolate Meltables

De-fill all the Oreos.

You can make Oreo crumbs using a food processor or blender, or place the Oreos in a large Ziplock bag and crush the Oreos using a rubber mallet or rolling pin until you have fine crumbs.

Mix cookie powder with cream cheese and Oreo filling

Make them into balls and put them into the fridge for at least an hour or until firm then dip in chocolate

Place the Oreo balls back on the lined baking sheet or tray. You can decorate the tops with a drizzle of extra chocolate, crushed Oreos, sprinkles, crushed peppermint, or chopped nuts. Or you can leave them plain!

Bat Oreos

Oreos

Candy Eyes

Icing

To make it, you take an Oreo and cut it in half then break it apart to get four pieces for the bat wings. Then take two of those cookie pieces and insert them into the cream filling of an Oreo to make the wings.

Add icing to help the wings stick.

Dab icing and add the candy eyes and fangs.

