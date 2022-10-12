Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mary H. Van Brunt
Spring Hill College names its 39th president
James Edward Hicks
Pensacola police arrest man on murder charge after roommate’s death
The Department of Justice found that the state of Alabama illegally discriminates against...
DOJ finds Alabama’s foster care system violates Americans with Disabilities Act
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Skeletons for St. Jude
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Skeletons for St. Jude
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Skeletons for St. Jude
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Skeletons for St. Jude