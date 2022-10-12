Man arrested after police chase in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed chase in west Mobile around lunchtime Tuesday reached speeds of more than 100 mph before it ended at Three Notch Road and Gunn Road.

According to the Mobile Police Department, responded to the 4000 block of Schillinger Road about 11:51 a.m. in reference to a reported stolen vehicle at the location. When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver sped off.

Police and witnesses said one car was hit during the chase. It happened around Three Notch Road and Carol Plantation Road, about two miles before the chase ended.

The driver surrendered after he lost control of his vehicle at Three Notch Road and Gunn Road, police said. Ricky Joe Clements, 21, of Mobile, was arrested taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of first-degree theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude reckless endangerment and property damage

The victim whose vehicle was struck was not injured, according to police.

