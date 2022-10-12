Mobile Police highlight women in law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are highlighting many women in law enforcement and encouraging others to join. This month’s spotlight is on Corporal Dorothea Long, and she’s passionate for protecting children.

Corporal Long is originally from Huntsville and graduated from Spring Hill College. She’s worked 11 years in law enforcement, and she said this leg of her career is the best. She now serves in the child abuse detail and added it’s hard-earned.

“You can’t just get into investigations, you’re going to have to be okay with patrol,” said Corporal Long, who spent five years patrolling.

The CAC is a non-profit that cares for children surviving sexual assault, physical abuse, domestic violence, and families of homicide victims.

Corporal Long said her mother has been her inspiration, and she encouraged women who are interested to dip their toe in the water.

“Make sure that it is the career you are looking for,” she said. “Try and do some ride-alongs first.”

Click here for more information on joining MPD, or call Public Safety Recruiter, Tony McCarron, at 251-554-2298.

