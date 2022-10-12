Advertise With Us
Multiple crashes snarl interstate traffic in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
UPDATE: Traffic moving slowly following multiple accidents.

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crashes on Interstate 10 and Interstate 65 have snarled traffic in Mobile Wednesday afternoon.

Mobile police said westbound I-10 between I-65 and the Riviere Du Chien overpass is closed. In addition, I-10 at the Dauphin Island Parkway exit is backed up.

Six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according Mobile Fire-Rescue.

The wreck involved multiple cars and an 18-wheeler.

