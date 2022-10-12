Pensacola police arrest man on murder charge after roommate’s death

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 65-year-old woman is dead and her 61-year-old roommate is under arrest on a murder charge, police in Pensacola said.

Police say that on Aug. 12 officers responded to to the 4000 block of Aqua Vista Drive in reference to a possible cardiac arrest. Officers observed members of the Pensacola Fire Department administering CPR to a female in the front yard of the residence.

The victim, Terri Jo Williams, was pronounced deceased by EMS.

An autopsy was completed on the victim and it was determined that she died of asphyxiation, and had injuries to her body that were consistent with a struggle, police said.

The victim’s roommate, James Edward Hicks, was interviewed by PPD investigators. Police said that, due to the results of the interviews and physical evidence, a warrant for murder was issued for James Hicks.

He has been arrested and has been placed into the Escambia County jail with no bond.

