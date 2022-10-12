Recipe: Pumpkin Orzo Risotto

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 cups orzo, uncooked

1/2 cup pure pumpkin purée

3 tbsp. butter

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

3.5 cups chicken broth

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

2 pinches cayenne red pepper

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

2 oz goat cheese

STEPS:

Pour chicken broth into a small sauce pot and heat. Keep hot.

Heat butter and rosemary sprigs over medium heat in a skillet. Add onion. Cook for 10 minutes until onions are very soft and translucent. Remove rosemary sprigs.

Add orzo, kosher salt, black pepper, cayenne red pepper, and pumpkin pie spice. Stir to coat in butter and cook for 2-3 minutes stirring constantly and allowing orzo to toast. Watch closely so it does not burn.

Add 1 ladle of chicken broth to the orzo. Stir until broth is absorbed then add another ladle. Continue stirring until absorbed and continue the process until all chicken broth has been added.

Stir in pumpkin purée and goat cheese until melted. Serve hot.

---

