Spring Hill College names its 39th president

Mary H. Van Brunt
Mary H. Van Brunt(Spring Hill College)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College has selected Mary H. Van Brunt as its 39th president, the institution announced.

As the college prepares to celebrate its 200-year legacy, Van Brunt is the third layperson and will make history as the first woman to serve in the top leadership role.

Van Brunt brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in Catholic higher education. She has served as provost, vice president for academic affairs and founding academic dean. She also spent 12 years in the banking, securities, and pharmaceutical industries.

