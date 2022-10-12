St. Mary Trivia Night presents “That’s so Mobile!”

St. Mary Parish located at 1453 Old Shell Road in Historic Midtown Mobile. Our parish serves 800 families and includes St. Mary Catholic School serving over 500 students from 6 weeks to PreK2 in our Early Child Development Center and PreK3 trough 8th grade.

We welcome “Uncle Henry” from iHeart News Radio 710 and 95KSJ as this year’s Emcee! This year’s event takes place in our new venue, the St. Mary Pavilion located on the campus of St. Mary at the corner of Lafayette Street and Old Shell Road. Tables/Teams of 8 are $400 each and single tickets are $50 each (single ticket purchasers will be placed on a team). We only have 8 tables/teams remaining! A total of 39 tables will participate. All teams are encouraged to dress according to the “That’s so Mobile” theme.

Bid on a priest to help you answer questions in all 8 rounds of trivia! Prizes for best team costumes! Trophy for winning Trivia Team!

Admission includes a great meal provided by Naman’s Catering with “That’s so Mobile” passarounds provided by local businesses. Adult beverages are also included in the ticket price.

Online auction accompanies the event October 24 - 27: Click here to view items and begin bidding on October 24th!: https://www.32auctions.com/StMaryTriviaNight2022

Click here to reserve your team or purchase a single ticket: https://www.wesharegiving.org/.../2b0d0826-e15b-467c-bc3c...

We also invite you to be a sponsor and/or purchase an event program. Click here for our Sponsor/Ad Link! https://www.wesharegiving.org/.../f71961b3-5d72-4264-a59c...

You can also purchase a commemorative pub glass with proceeds benefiting Trivia Night! Click here to purchase yours today! https://www.wesharegiving.org/.../6c097c13-e030-4137-a900...

All Trivia Night proceeds benefit the endowment fund for St. Mary Catholic Church. For more information contact the St. Mary Development Office at (251) 432-8678 or email Marcelle Naman at mrnaman@stmarymobile.org

Website: www.StMaryMobile.org

---

