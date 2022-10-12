Suspected arsonist strikes again in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Fire Department was called out to what’s believed to be another intentionally set fire. This one was on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and scorched the forest floor in the Triangle Park area. It’s just adjacent to where Fairhope Police said two fires were intestinally set the week before.

Smoldering ashes lingered Wednesday. Firefighters were called in around 5:30 the prior afternoon when a passerby saw smoke coming from the woods. By the time it was put out, it’s estimated around three-acres burned.

The latest fire was cause for greater concern because of proximity to homes (Hal Scheurich)

This is the third such fire in this area in the last week. Late last week, one was reported Wednesday between Hwy. 104 and Veterans Drive. The very next day, another one was lit in the same stretch of woods and then yesterday, the third one, between Veterans Drive and Scenic 98. With such dry tinder on the forest floor, a big concern was for nearby houses.

“This one, like I said was set on the other side of Veterans Drive which on the far north end of it, obviously is a creek, but also, right across from it, you start getting into a neighborhood and some houses,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.

Several homeowners in the area expressed concern over the close call. In each fire, police said the areas burned were about the same in size. They were all set in the same general area and all set on weekdays between 4:00 and 6:00- p.m.

“With three of them, of course that does take it to another level,” Nolte explained. “We had those two, last week, Wednesday and Thursday. We asked for help, you know. We’ve had a few leads we’ve run from there that really didn’t amount to much, so we are still looking for leads in those as well as this one.”

Investigators aren’t saying whether they know how the fires were set but are concerned that if whoever’s setting them isn’t caught, the next one could damage to personal property or worse.

“Obviously, with this amount of damage and the amount that continues to happen, and the fire department having to respond as well as us, when we catch them, they’ll be charged,” said Nolte.

Fairhope Police are asking the community to keep an eye out on any suspicious activity in the Triangle Park area and if you see something, give them a call.

