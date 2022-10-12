Very humid with rain on the way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The air has gotten much more humid and you’ll definitely notice that when you walk outside this morning. The moisture in the air will help to bring back much needed rain chances to the Gulf Coast today.

Projected highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon and the rain coverage will be in the 70-80% range. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. Make sure that you’re driving carefully today since its been a while since the roads have been slick. The rain chances will ease down tonight, but another big chance returns early tomorrow morning ahead of a front. That front will bring back the Fall air to the Gulf Coast and it will push through during the first part of your Thursday. The weather goes dry for Friday and the weekend!

