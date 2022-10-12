“We’ve got to come together...” Discussions continue on plans to update Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council could be nearing a compromise when it comes to plans for the Mobile Civic Center.

Tuesday, during a pre-council meeting, an amendment was proposed by District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones.

“It wasn’t lost on myself and William Carroll that we’re going to have to come to some type of compromise if anything is going to happen,” Jones said.

It was a month ago when the city discussed a six-story office building proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. And it was just a week ago when the council met to discuss zoning.

Jones said this amendment doesn’t change much.

“The only thing is does is it keeps the populous plan in place. But we’re using the Downtown Development D codes on top of that space. We will adjust the D codes to make the populous plan which includes the Corp of Engineering building and parking garage fit,” Jones said.

And with this new plan on the table, jones said hopefully it will be enough to get the five votes needed to get something in place.

“We’ve got to come together and achieve a consensus on a plan that we can move forward and checks off the requirements on both sides. And I think that this is what you’ll see,” Jones said.

There will be a public hearing for the amended plan will be next month.

