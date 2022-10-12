Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association.

“We’re homeless. We want that sense of ownership,” said Prattis Williams.

The school system had planned to break ground on Williamson’s new stadium near the end of the year. A site survey revealed there wasn’t quite enough land to build it as planned.

“The land that we would need to build one on campus actually belongs to the city and parks and recreation,” said Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System. “So we’ve been in talks with them about options there.”

The land is part of Harmon Park just off the school’s campus. District 2 City Councilman William Carroll says because it is park property it wouldn’t be a quick process.

“We stand ready and accessible to assist them in any way we can and being that it’s park property it takes a special process to go through and get that acquisition done,” said William Carroll.

The school system says they’re exploring all of their options to get a stadium finished but nothing is set in stone. So far the Lions have played their home games across the street at Ladd. But with a game already scheduled for this Friday, they’ll have to play their final home game at Baker.

“How can you get home-field advantage at Baker,” said Williams. “None of the team has played there in 4 or 5 years.”

While they hope to see ground break soon they plan to support the lions wherever they go for their playoff push.

“That’s kind of sort of how being a Lion is we have to play the cards we’re dealt,” said Williams.

The alumni association plans to hold more meetings in the future about the stadium. Meanwhile, the school system says they are exploring options for next season including the Lions returning to Ladd.

