3 fishermen survive over 24 hours, fight off sharks in Gulf before miraculous rescue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets.

Phong Le, Luan Nguyen, and Son Nguyen were on a red snapper trip when the conditions at sea took a turn for the worse, putting the three fishermen on a 28-hour course they can hardly believe they survived.

Rescue crews found them only after one of the fishermen managed to send a text message from a nearly drained cellphone, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe said.

The men say they set out early on the morning of Sat., Oct. 8, hoping to avoid dangerous weather conditions forecasted that afternoon. Before they knew it, winds and waves moved in and their 24-foot boat began taking on water.

The fishermen put on their life vests and made the call to abandon ship.

A Coast Guard boat crew saw two of the boaters fending off sharks, along with injuries to both boater's hands. (USCG)

“We grabbed the ice chests, and a bandana,” Nguyen says. “Son tied the ice chests together and we hung on them.”

Floating in the Gulf, the men quickly entered survival mode.

“We were trying to get to other rigs before dark. That was the plan,” Nguyen says.

But the rigged-together ice chests proved difficult to move against the current.

Before long, darkness set in. And with the darkness came a new set of challenges - jellyfish.

“In the middle of the night, I woke up with a very large jellyfish in my lap just stinging my whole body,” Le says. He tossed the jellyfish aside. “After that, you’re being stung every 30 minutes.”

At sunrise, with little energy, the group hatched a new plan. Le would break away from the makeshift barge, hoping to swim to a shrimp boat they spotted in the distance. The other two men continued to try to make it to the offshore rigs.

That’s when Nguyen says bad turned into a worst-case scenario.

“When the shark attacked, it hit the life vest,” Nguyen says. “It took the life vest. I tried to push it first and it wouldn’t go anywhere. I hit it in the eyes and that’s when he took off. You got to stick them in the eye. Stick them where it hurts.”

Meanwhile onshore, a search and rescue operation was underway.

All three boaters were wearing lifejackets and one was experiencing signs of hypothermia at the time of the rescue. (USCG)

Using boats, planes, and helicopters, the Coast Guard spent hours searching an area of the Gulf larger than Rhode Island but found no sign of the missing fishermen.

The group, now separated, injured, and exhausted, were down to their last hope.

Le pulled out his cell phone and it miraculously found a signal. He fired off the most important text message of his life.

“The whole time we was out there I had no signal,” Le says. “I picked the last person to text me. It was my friend Van. He asked me where I was at and I answered him. ‘I’m in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. Floating in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. My boat sank. Here’s my location.’ So I sent him a picture of the map. He answered. He goes ‘No! Holy!’ and then the phone cut off.”

The message got forwarded to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard rescued three overdue boaters Sunday, approximately 25 miles offshore from Empire, Louisiana. (USCG)

“He had 2% battery and he fired off that text message,” Keefe said.

That short exchange was the beginning of their salvation.

“After I sent that message, within 30 minutes I started hearing helicopters and airplanes fly over,” Le says.

Crews were able to get a rough location of the boaters from the map and on Sunday morning, one of the Corpus Christi search choppers located the men floating in the water about 25 miles south of Empire, Louisiana.

The helicopter crew directed a Coast Guard rescue boat to the scene and found two of the men actively fighting off sharks while suffering injuries to both their hands.

“There were four small sharks circling them and they had been literally beating back sharks for about the previous six or seven hours,” Keefe said. “Which was obviously an incredible testament to their will to live and their survival instincts to get back to their families.”

Crewmembers quickly pulled the two on board. Meanwhile, one of the New Orleans-based helicopters spotted the third boater and hoisted him from the water. That crew plucked the two other injured boaters from the rescue boat and ferried them all back to a New Orleans hospital.

“I haven’t really allowed myself to really soak in everything,” Le says. “Our idea was ‘I’m going to save my friends.’”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.