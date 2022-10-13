Advertise With Us
34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts the Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts in conjunction with the City of Daphne each year.

34TH ANNUAL JUBILEE FESTIVAL OF ART

Art, music & local cuisine meet southern charm at this annual festival set along the oak-lined streets of Olde Towne Daphne. The Jubilee Festival of Art features more than 130 local and regional artists. The festival also features the Jubilee Market for local food makers. Other attractions include entertainment, delicious food and Kids Art.

Why:

SUPPORT TOURISM & THE ARTS

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts the Jubilee Festival of Arts each year to support tourism and the arts & spotlight the beauty and fun of Olde Towne Daphne.

Learn More: https://www.thejubileefestival.com

34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts

October 15 & 16, 2022

W.O. Lott Park, Olde Town Daphne

Saturday, 10AM – 5PM

Sunday 10AM – 4PM

---

