Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Of the 4,200 jobs in the Baldwin County School System, nearly a third of them are classified, or non-teacher positions. The success of past teacher job fairs and last year’s classified job fair prompted the administration to bring it back this year. Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler said the people who fill these positions are critical in making the schools function.

Baldwin County Schools used the job fair format for the second year to help fill positions (Hal Scheurich)

“Some of the wheels that make a school go is those people that you don’t always see…custodians, CNPs, paraeducators…front office clerks,” Tyler said.

There are 52 open positions, 22 of which are for bus drivers. Available jobs are both full-time and part-time, with pay beginning at $14/hr. and higher – plus benefits.

The job fair puts the job seekers in front of those doing the hiring. Positions include after school care, custodial, special education and much more. Those who came said the format was helpful.

“I’ve talked to several tables and they’ve showed me what they have available and so I’ll go back and decide what I want to apply for and go from there,” said recent Baldwin County transplant, Robin Morgan from Tuscaloosa.

“I think that since it’s like in one place, we can all do one thing at once, whether it’s custodians or aids or anything like that, they can just all come here and do that. I think it’s super easy,” added job hunter, Mady Melendez.

But, if you can’t make it today, you can see all the job postings and apply online at www.bcbe.org anytime.

